Woman indicted in Accomack County crash that killed mother teaching daughter how to ride bike

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Charges have been filed following an April 2023 Accomack County crash that killed a Virginia Beach woman as she was trying to teach her daughter how to ride a bike.

Jay Greene

It happened on April 12 on Nocks Landing Road in Atlantic, according to Virginia State Police.

Erika Bailey, 26, was with her boyfriend and 6-year-old daughter when they were hit from behind by a 2021 Honda Pilot SUV, driven by Jessica Greeley Waterfield, 36, of Atlantic, State Police said.

Bailey died at the scene. Her 39-year-old boyfriend and daughter were taken to Tidal Health Hospital in Salisbury, Maryland, for serious injuries. Waterfield and a 3-year-old child in the Honda Pilot were not hurt.

State Police said speed and alcohol were not involved in the crash.

After an investigation and crash reconstruction, Virginia State Police presented its findings to the Accomack Commonwealth Attorney. It was then handed over to a multi-jurisdictional grand jury for Accomack and Northampton counties.

State Police said the grand jury on Friday indicted Waterfield on charges of involuntary manslaughter, reckless driving and careless driving. She turned herself in Monday to Virginia State Police.

