Charges withdrawn against Virginia Beach pastor John Blanchard

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. - As of October 11, 2022, charges against the former pastor for Rock Church in Virginia Beach, John Blanchard have been withdrawn, according to the Chesterfield County Clerk’s office.

The case has been ruled as nolle prosequi, meaning there is insufficient evidence in a case to prove the defendant guilty so the charges were dropped.

Blanchard was arrested and charged for solicitation of prostitution in Chesterfield County in 2021.

There is a possibility the charges could be brought back if prosecutors were to find more evidence.