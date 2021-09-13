Charity Bowl beneficiary AidNow

News 3 is highlighting some very special organizations across Hampton Roads that are benefiting from the 2021 Priority Toyota Charity Bowl.

One of those is AidNow.

Their mission is to provide 500 homeless Virginia Beach students with a "jump start" on the school year, by giving them haircuts, clothing, food, book bags, hygiene and school supplies.

News 3 interviewed Co-Founder and President Ann Christie about the organization. Click the video in the player above to watch.

Click here to learn more about the 2021 Priority Toyota Charity Bowl and its beneficiaries.