Cheating death: How a Norfolk man survived cardiac arrest

NORFOLK, Va. — News 3 joins forces with the American Heart Association each February to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease and stroke.

Anchor Jen Lewis was invited to spend some time with a cardiac arrest survivor who is, quite literally, a walking miracle.

Scott Kern lives in Norfolk with his wife, Tricia, and their 9-year-old daughter. A beautiful, picture-perfect family whose lives were turned upside down on Feb. 19, 2018.

“I got to work and ran up two flights of stairs. I walked over to my office and as I walked in, I hit the ground face first," Scott said about the day.

That is the last thing Scott remembered for ten days. He had gone into cardiac arrest.

Cardiac arrest is defined by the Heart Association as an abrupt loss of heart function, often fatal if appropriate steps are not taken.

Thankfully, for Scott, the right ones were.

A couple of his colleagues were nearby and heard him fall.

“As it turned out both of them were trained in CPR and had recently re-upped their certifications, and they were in my office in less than twenty seconds," Scott shared. "They saw me there, immediately recognized I wasn’t breathing and started CPR. I got immediate attention which is a big reason why I am here today.”

That's also reportedly what saved Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin. The world watched as he collapsed on the football field last month. Hands-only CPR can mean the difference between life and death for a person in cardiac arrest.

“It’s really important that people know what to do because every minute, every second is blood flow lost to the brain and you may not be able to get the chance to get somebody back," said Cardiologist Dr. Dena Krishnan.

CPR education classes are regularly taught locally by the American Heart Association, the American Red Cross and other groups. Knowing and understanding what to do in case of an emergency is vital, and so is having an AED nearby.

An Automated External Defibrillator is an easy-to-use medical device that can analyze the heart’s rhythm.

“It will deliver a shock, almost like jumping a car. It will shock the heart to try to bring it out of that rhythm," said Dr. Krishnan.

The AED helps the heart reestablish an effective rhythm.

Scott’s building had an AED less than a hundred feet from his office. His co-workers had never touched it, but the device walks the user through the proper procedure. They listened to the instructions and followed them.

Turns out, Scott’s heart needed a shock, and he believes he wouldn’t be alive today had they not used the AED.

After being in critical condition for weeks, stinting to clear two 98% heart blockages and rehabilitation, Scott cheated death. He and his family have made significant life changes regarding diet, exercise, environment and work-life balance. They prioritize what matters most.

“We want to let people know about my story," Scott said. "We want them to understand that you can make lifestyle changes that will impact your longevity and how long you are here, how much time you get to spend with your family for the rest of your lives.”

That is the premise of the February Heart Month theme, Be the Beat. Be in charge of your health, the health of your loved ones and your ability to help others.

The American Heart Association is encouraging everyone to learn hands-only CPR. You never know when you might be needed.

It saves lives.

It saved Scott.