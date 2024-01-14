Chesapeake Abilities Pageant is this weekend, meet one of the contestants!

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — This weekend is the 2024 Chesapeake Abilities Pageant. It's an event where community members showcase their abilities to win the titles of Mr. and Ms. Ability.

Eric Eisenhart of Chesapeake told News 3 that he has what it takes to win, with a dashing smile and a song.

His family says beating the competition should be no sweat when he's already beaten the odds living with Cerebral Palsy.

His mother, Lani Brown said he was one pound when he was born and in the hospital for a month. Doctors told her he wouldn't live long.

"Look at him now. He's amazing and he's a star," said Brown.

Not only is he living, Eric is living life to the fullest from water skiing to ice skating.

"Eric loves to go bowling every week," says Brown. "He goes shopping, he goes to movies he goes to restaurants he's very busy, he keeps us active.

Brown says some people are surprised by how much her son has accomplished in his life.

"Because he's in a wheelchair, people believe that he can't walk you think he can't do this and that, but you can. It doesn't matter what disability you have," said Brown.

On Sunday Eric plans to wow the judges on the catwalk during the 2024 Chesapeake Abilities pageant.

Melody Beck works with individuals like Eisenhart through Chesapeake Parks, Recreation, and Tourism.

She says the pageant will include evening wear, interview, and talent portions and crown two people Mr. and Ms. Ability.

"It's an amazing time to let people like Eric and his friends shine and show, not so much show their disability but what their abilities are," said Beck.

The pageant kicks off at 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Chesapeake Conference Center. You can find more details by clicking the link, here.

