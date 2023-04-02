Watch Now
Chesapeake Behavior Frontier 'Autism Center' hosts open house, grand opening

Ciara White-Sparks / WTKR
Posted at 3:39 PM, Apr 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-02 15:39:25-04

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Behavior Frontier officially opened its doors to the community in honor of World Autism Day.

The staff hosted an open house which allowed families to bring their children to see the facility.

The center includes multiple sensory-friendly playrooms, kitchens, and spacious rooms allowing therapists to conduct ABA activities.

News 3's Penny Kmittspoke with Clinical Director, Mark Crevelli ahead of the grand opening and other staff members involved in the center's creation.

The opening included sweet treats and activities for children and families to explore the center.

The Autism Center is now accepting enrollment for the 2023 year.

