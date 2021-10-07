Chesapeake breast cancer survivor raising awareness one step at a time

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - It's October, which means you may be starting to see pink in a lot of places. That's because this month marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

News 3 is taking action for your health sharing stories and resources from breast cancer survivors and families, as well as the American Cancer Society.

Each October, Lakysha Laing is ready.

“At first... I really didn’t like the color, pink,” she said. “I do understand the significance of the color.”

While October is significant, another date stands out: September 25, 2018. The day Laing was diagnosed with breast cancer.

After an aggressive treatment plan, including eight rounds of chemo and 30 rounds of radiation, she’s now three years cancer free. “I see it as a testament to strength,” Laing told News 3.

She became active with the American Cancer Society (ACS), walking each October to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer research and programs for patients, survivors and families.

“My whole reason for getting more involved was to ensure that I’m educating people on my story, as well as I’m offering support to people who may be newly diagnosed,” she said.

This year, she's using positivity that got her through her journey for a new one. A 35-mile challenge throughout October, all with supporter and for awareness. “I try to get in about two miles a day,” she said.

ACS officials told News 3, in 2020, they had to cancel the in-person breast cancer walk and suspend their Road to Recovery program, which gives rides to patients for treatment, due to COVID-19.

“That was a hit in fundraising dollars,” Tye Lambert, Senior Development Manager for American Cancer Society Hampton Roads said. “Even though so much is going on, [it’s important] to keep our eye on fighting cancer during this time.”

Which is why fundraising is important now more than ever.

“I know that that research helps the doctors that are on my team,” Laing said.

Meanwhile, Laing and others will continue walking tall, raising awareness and beating cancer one step at a time. “I have this motto: living life with grace and gratitude,” she said.