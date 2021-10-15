Chesapeake businesses see opportunity as 2021 Restaurant Week begins

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - If you're looking for a new spot to try, now is the time!

Chesapeake Restaurant Week began on Friday, featuring more than 30 restaurants across the city.

Participating businesses put together fixed-cost, multi-course menus for the week from $10 breakfasts to $15 lunches and $30 dinner options. The goal being to introduce their food to a new crowd or give returning customers a deal on their favorites.

Kathleen McReynolds, owner of Battlegrounds Coffeehouse and Grill in Chesapeake's Great Bridge section, says this is just her second time joining Restaurant Week. She sees it as an opportunity to reach a larger audience and potentially bring some new faces into her not even two-year-old business.

A few miles away, Amber Hooker, owner of Hotrodders Cafe, tells News 3 this is her first Chesapeake Restaurant Week in the ten years she's been open.

Restaurant Week runs through October 22.

Click HERE for a full list of participating restaurants.