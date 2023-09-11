Chesapeake church destroyed in fire is rebuilt, welcomes back congregation

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A historical sanctuary in Chesapeake, once engulfed in fire, has risen from the ashes. Pastor Sandi Hutchinson says Gabriel Chapel A.M.E Zion was built in 1866. At the time, it was worshiped and established by free Black individuals.

"This community, formally known as the Cuffeytown community, is considered the oldest free black community in Virginia," she said.

Close to 200 years later, the church was struck by lightning and burnt to the ground. Hutchinson says there was a concern that a piece of history would be erased.

"There were people who told me that this church would never return to this property. This property was rezoned residential," explained Hutchinson.

Pastor Hutchinson was told that the lot was no longer considered historical because more than 50 percent of it was burnt down. However, less than a year later, construction started on the restoration, due to the perseverance of the next generation of believers.

On Sunday, members of the church were welcomed back once again, including long-time members like Mary Spence. She says the church has been a part of her life for more than 75 years, and she's relieved to see it return.

"I asked God to let me live to see the new church. I don't know how long I'm going to live after the new church, but he did let me live to see the new church. I'm thankful for that," said Spence.

Pastor Sandi Hutchinson says the new church is an answered prayer. She says some people believe that the lightning strike was an act of God. She's convinced the restoration was as well.

"I believe that when this place was given to these people 200 years ago, it was intended to always be a place of worship," said Hutchinson.