Chesapeake city council denies shipping container facility development

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake city council voted five to four not to bring a 200,000-square-foot shipping container facility and warehouse to South Military Highway in Chesapeake.

In Tuesday's council meeting, more than 60 residents signed up to speak. Many spoke out against the shipping container facility being built, citing traffic backups and possible property value decline.

Very few residents were in support of the development.

"Our environment, quality of life, equity in our homes and road conditions are going to suffer," one Chesapeake resident said in public comment.

Some worried their property value will go down.

"That’s what happens when you can’t sell our home and have a much smaller area to sell it to when you want to move," another resident said.

"We passionately believe that approving this project would have a detrimental impact of the tranquility of the community and complicate the traffic volume on Military Highway," a Chesapeake resident said.

The 93 acre area would be intended for a warehouse and parking area for trucks and trailers.

One truck driver and Chesapeake resident says he’s all for the shipping container facility coming to Chesapeake.

"Trucks and containers are essential for the global supply chain and delivery of goods and services we all depend on," the Chesapeake resident said. "We need more opportunities like this facility. It’s not a lot of trucking yards and places we can house our equipment."

