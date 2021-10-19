Watch
Chesapeake continues to see bulk waste collection delays due to staffing shortages

News 3
Posted at 5:16 PM, Oct 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-19 17:16:07-04

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Staffing shortages are continuing to affect the City of Chesapeake's waste pick up.

News 3 reported on how staffing shortages were causing delays in Chesapeake's trash pickup back in September.

Since then, there have still been several delays, however, the city says crews are working diligently to make these collections as quickly as possible.

The city says it's unable to confirm an exact date or time for the collections but appreciates residents' patience.

Due to ongoing staff shortages, the city says residents needing bulk waste collection should make requests either by phone or online. They should place their items at the curb on their next regularly scheduled collection day and leave them curbside until they are collected.

Bulk waste requests may be made by calling 757-382-2489 or online here.

Employment packages include $2,000 sign-on bonuses for new staff in the Waste Management Division. For more information or to apply, click here.

