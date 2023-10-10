Chesapeake councilwoman on trial, accused of exploiting great-uncle with Alzheimer's

NORFOLK, Va. — The jury trial for a Chesapeake city councilwoman and attorney is underway in Norfolk.

Amanda Newins, 31, is standing trial for one count of felony financial exploitation of an incapacitated adult after prosecutors claim she used fraudulent means to get her great-aunt and great-uncle to sign over assets to her.

Newins' great-aunt, Shirley Davis, now 83, testified during the first day of the criminal trial. She detailed a series of events that led her to file a more than $800,000 civil lawsuit against Newins in 2022, and prosecutors to file criminal charges earlier this year.

Shirley Davis said she and Newins's great-uncle, Bobby Davis, moved out of their Virginia Beach home and into Newins's Chesapeake home during the pandemic in 2020. She said the couple then signed over the deed to the Virginia Beach home, which she said is valued at roughly $300,000, and gave power of attorney to Newins.

"I trusted her, so I signed it," testified Shirley Davis.

At this point in time, Shirley Davis said, Bobby Davis's Alzheimer's was "getting bad" and he suffered from paranoia and confusion to the point that the police had been called once.

Shirley Davis said Newins had asked the couple to move in with her to care for them and their pets. She said she asked Newins to help get Bobby Davis a nurse or other help.

Shirley Davis moved in with another relative just before Bobby Davis died in March 2021.

When asked about moving out of Newins's home and into the other relative's home— instead of a nursing home as Shirley Davis said Newins suggested— she testifed, "I wasn't going to an old folks home because there's nothing wrong with me." She added she never recovered belongings she left in the Virginia Beach house.

"I was under the impression I'd go back home but that didn't happen," Shirley Davis added.

Roanoke County Senior Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney William Braxton, who was selected to serve as special prosecutor in the case, said these events suggest Newins took advantage of her great-aunt and great-uncle.

Braxton asked the jury to consider the timing and circumstances of how Newins ended up in control of the Davis assets.

During opening statements Braxton laid out a timeline, saying Newins had Shirley and Bobby Davis sign over the deed to the Virginia Beach home four days after the police were called to check in on Bobby Davis during an episode of paranoia and confusion.

"She took advantage of her great-aunt and uncle," Braxton stated.

Braxton said that Bobby Davis was "prevented from understanding the consequences of giving away the home."

"Everything Amanda did was for the benefit of Shirley and Bobby Davis," Newins's defense attorney, Kristin Paulding, set forth a different story based on the events.

Paulding explained that the Davises helped raise Newins. She said Bobby Davis even walked Newins down the aisle at her wedding.

Paulding asked Shirley Davis to explain how Newins helped the couple in return. Shirley Davis agreed Newins cooked food, provided transportation, and helped with finances.

Paulding stated Newins and the couple had all discussed a plan to make significant repairs to the couple's home so they could potentially move back in, and a plan to move financial assets around to help get Bobby Davis medical care.

Paulding asked Shirley Davis about when she and Bobby Davis signed the legal documents for Newins. Shirley Davis testified at the time of signing she "thought it was okay" and while she didn't read through the documents or ask questions she understood what the documents were.

The three-day trial is being held in Norfolk after Newins requested a venue change out of Chesapeake due to her work as an attorney and with the city.

Retired Norfolk Circuit Court Judge Charles Poston is presiding over the case because area judges and those in the Chesapeake's prosecutor's office recused themselves.

If convicted on the financial exploitation charge, Newins could see prison time.

The civil case is scheduled to go to trial later this year.