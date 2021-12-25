Chesapeake curbside recycling program to end July 1, 2022

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The City of Chesapeake has canceled its curbside recycling contract, effective on July 1, 2022.

According to the city, no changes will occur to recycling until that time, and residents are encouraged to continue recycling all appropriate items.

Last week, members of City Council voted 7-2 to end the city’s contract with Tidewater Fiber for Curbside Recycling, known as TFC Recycling. According to City Council documents, eliminating curbside recycling would save the city $2 million per year.

"The City is exploring a number of options that will enable residents to continue to recycle past July 1, either at the curbside or in another manner," a release from the city reads. "Our goal is to encourage recycling while reducing costs and improving the quality of the materials collected."

The city also said information on future recycling options will be coming early in the new year.

To receive texts when updates are available, text "ChesUpdates" to 888-777.