Chesapeake residents may soon be without curbside recycling after City Council votes to end contract

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Residents of Chesapeake may soon no longer have the convenience of curbside recycling.

On Tuesday evening, December 14, City Council voted 7-2 to end the city’s contract with Tidewater Fiber for Curbside Recycling, known as TFC Recycling.

The change is set to take effect July 1, 2022.

According to City Council documents, eliminating curbside recycling would save $2 million per year. Chesapeake is working on a plan to increase pay for sworn public safety employees, and these savings would provide part of the funding.

Recently, News 3 reported that residents of Chesapeake were experiencing bulk trash pickup delays caused by ongoing worker shortages.

The delays have caused a trash buildup that has brought unwanted critters to residences.

Now, this move is getting mixed reactions. Some residents are upset with the idea of no longer having the convenience of curbside recycling, and others seem to be willing to drop off their recyclables in order to provide funding to increase pay for public safety employees.

During the meeting, City Manager Christopher Price said that almost a quarter of what’s in the blue bins is actually trash. He also talked about how the cost is increasing dramatically and how it’s not sustainable. Price added that Council does not plan to abandon recycling and is considering other alternatives including convenient drop-off sites and subscription, private services.