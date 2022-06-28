CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Finishing out the school year, cameras were recording drivers to catch speeders in nearly a dozen locations across Chesapeake. So, how is the program going, and are there issues to be resolved?

The Chesapeake Police Department began installing the cameras in the spring. Drivers caught speeding more than 10 miles per hour over the speed limit during the morning and afternoon times when students are walking to and from school, could be issued a $100 fine. The ticket would be sent in the mail.

Chesapeake Police have said the money from fines will be funneled into different programs within the department.

Social media posts from residents reveal there have been discrepancies with the new cameras. For example, some are claiming the time the vehicle was in the area is inaccurate.

“On the day I got mine, there were no flashing lights,” Renee Norman wrote to News 3.

According to officer Marc Lawrence who oversees the program, the cameras, along with flashing signs are only to be active during designated times during the school day. Though school is out for the summer, police say a camera is active near Great Bridge Middle School in the 400 block of South Battlefield Boulevard for summer school sessions.

News 3 will be getting further updates today from Officer Lawrence, including how many tickets have been issued and whether any changes will be made to the program.