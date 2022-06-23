CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The City of Chesapeake said Thursday that it ended its recycling contract, effective "immediately."

Originally, the City said its contract would expire on Thursday, June 30.

The City's Waste Management Division will now begin collecting materials in the blue bins as trash, starting with special blue-bin-only collections on Saturday, June 25 and Monday, June 27. Beginning on Tuesday, June 28, both brown and blue bins will be collected as waste on normal City collection schedules.

"If your blue bin is already at the curb, please leave it until it's collected," the City said on its FAQ page. "Going forward, you can continue to use your brown bin as your main trash container and your blue bin for overflow whenever it’s needed."

The decision comes after News 3's Angela Bohon reported that some residents have had recyclables sitting at their curbs for weeks.

One said that his recycling in the Great Bridge area hadn't been picked up in several weeks and that he had to put his recyclables into the trash bin.

Beginning July 1, residential drop-off recycling sites will open for community use. You can take advantage of this new service by dropping off your recyclables at the following locations:

Russell Memorial Library - 2808 Taylor Road

Chesapeake Central Library / Municipal Center - 298 Cedar Road (East Parking Lot Between Albemarle Drive and Library)

Indian River Library - 2320 Old Greenbrier Road (Old Greenbrier Road and Providence Road)

Department of Human Services - 100 Outlaw Street (Outlaw Street and Bainbridge Blvd)

Toll Plaza Road - Cul-de-sac at 168 Toll Plaza Road (Chesapeake Expressway Administration Building)

Chesapeake City Park - 900 City Park Drive

Deep Creek Park - 437 George Washington Highway South

There will be two separate containers at each location, and each will accept the following:

Container 1:

Plastics #1-7 Metal cans (aluminum, tin, steel) Mixed paper (newspaper, office paper, magazines, catalogs, mail, NON-shipping box cardboard, i.e., cereal box)

