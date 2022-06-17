Some Chesapeake residents report recyclables sitting at curb for weeks as city nears end of curbside program

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Chesapeake residents will soon be able to drop off their recyclable items at seven new locations.

Starting July 1, these residential drop-off recycling sites will open for community use. The city says the drop-off program will gradually grow as officials determine the best way to accomplish its recycling goals.

News 3 talked with several residents on Friday who report their blue bins haven't been emptied lately. One said that his recycling in the Great Bridge area hasn't been picked up in several weeks and that he's had to put the recyclables into the trash bin.

When asked if he'd be taking advantage of the drop-off sites, he said he does not drive, so he didn't think that would be feasible.

Residents can take advantage of this new service by dropping off their recyclables at the following locations:

Russell Memorial Library - 2808 Taylor Road

Chesapeake Central Library / Municipal Center - 298 Cedar Road (East Parking Lot Between Albemarle Drive and Library)

Indian River Library - 2320 Old Greenbrier Road (Old Greenbrier Road and Providence Road)

Department of Human Services - 100 Outlaw Street (Outlaw Street and Bainbridge Blvd)

Toll Plaza Road - Cul-de-sac at 168 Toll Plaza Road (Chesapeake Expressway Administration Building)

Chesapeake City Park - 900 City Park Drive

Deep Creek Park - 437 George Washington Highway South

There will be two separate containers at each location, and each will accept the following:

Container 1: plastics #1-7, metal cans (aluminum, tin, steel) , mixed paper (newspaper, office paper, magazines, catalogs, mail, NON-shipping box cardboard, i.e., cereal box)

Container 2: corrugated cardboard (shipping box material only)



These new sites will open after the city's contract with Tidewater Fiber for Curbside Recycling (TFC) expires on June 30. City council members voted to end the contract in December, saying eliminating curbside recycling would save the city $2 million per year.

On Friday, a spokesperson for the Public Works Department stated that these sites will have large containers with fencing, lighting, and security cameras.

News 3 is working on further updates to this story and will update it later today.