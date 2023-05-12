Chesapeake family turns tragedy into action after daughter dies from sickle cell

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A family in Chesapeake, who lost their daughter to sickle cell disease, is turning their sorrows into action.

The family of Destynie Sebrell is taking it day-by-day after she passed away just last year.

Jackita Ralph, Sebrell's mom, says she spends most of her days in her room, reminiscing about the times they spent together.

"I go into her room and say 'Hey, Duke, I'm just coming to take some shoes,' or 'I'm just coming to take some sandals. Because she would be like 'You come in my room every day."

Sebrell was diagnosed with sickle cell at birth. At the time of the diagnosis, doctors told Ralph Destynie wouldn't live beyond 12 years old.

"The doctors said she was going to be two years behind. She was two years ahead of herself," said Jackita.

Throughout her life, Sebrell continued to prove her doctors wrong. She would earn a bachelor of science degree from Virginia Union University and an associate's degree from Paul D. Camp Community College.

Sebrell had the desire of being a pediatrician.

But, in June of last year, Ralph said Sebrell was in immense pain for one week.

"She had a seizure it was her first seizure. and when she had the seizure, she didn't come out of it," Ralph said.

Sebrell died on June 16, 2022.

"I felt like I was pressured to make the decision at that point to say my goodbyes, I prayed and let God handle it. It happened naturally," said Ralph.

Although Sebrell's family was saddened by her passing, they've turned their tragedy into action.

Reggie Ralph, Destynies' stepdad, said her family has started the Destynie Sebrell sickle cell Foundation. It's all in Destynie's honor.

"She would go to CHKD as a child, but as an adult, there really wasn't anything in place for adults with sickle cell," said Reggie.

The organization hosts events to advocate for sickle cell and even provides scholarships for adults looking to continue their education.

Jackita Ralph said her daughter's spirit will live on and will be remembered as a warrior.

"Everywhere I go I will always speak on her or about her—how great she was, how awesome she was," said Ralph.

Sebrell is now reunited with her younger brother, Markeelyn Walton.

If you would like to donate or learn more about the Destynie Sebrell sickle cell Foundation, click here.

To learn more about Sickle Cell disease,click here

