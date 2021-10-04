Chesapeake fire department raises money for teen with rare cancer

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The Chesapeake fire department raising money for a teen who is diagnosed with a rare type of cancer.

Jordyn Lee, a 16-year-old, has stage four Renal Medullary Carcinoma, a rare type of cancer that adversely impacts the kidney. Jordyn’s dad is a Chesapeake firefighter and the department came together to host a barbecue drive-thru fundraiser dinner to raise money for Jordyn’s treatment. Jordyn has to travel back and forth to Texas to receive treatment for this rare type of cancer.

"She just got back from a Texas trip and tickets cost about 1500 dollars and they have to go about 6 weeks right now. Insurance doesn’t cover your flights or hotel stays so having everybody come in and join to help really takes that stress off their shoulders," Courtney Johnson, Jordyn’s aunt said.

"Texas right now has a doctor who has been approved for a trial for this type of cancer and he’s actually worked with this type of cancer before and has had some success with it. The doctors at MD Anderson in Texas have really banded together with CHKD (Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters) and have come up with a treatment plan that has kept her going."

If you would like to donate to Jordyn, you can go to any TowneBank location and ask to donate to Brian or Wendy Lee. Jordyn's aunt also says people can go to any Chesapeake fire station to donate.