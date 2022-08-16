Chesapeake fire displaces four residents of home

CHESAPEAKE, Va.-- Chesapeake Firefighters are on the scene of a residential fire early this afternoon in the Hickory section of the City.

Firefighters received a call to the 400 block of Ballahack Road at 1:32 p.m. from an off-duty Chesapeake Fire Lieutenant who lived next door.

Multiple aid units arrived on the scene minutes later to extinguish the fire. Multiple hose lines were used until it was out by 2:10 p.m.

According to officials, the four residents were not home at the time of the fire and their cats were outside of the residence and unharmed. No injuries were reported.

As fire investigators look into the cause, Red Cross is offering assistance to the displaced occupants.

