Watch Now
News

Actions

Chesapeake fire displaces four residents of home

download.png
Chesapeake Fire Department
download.png
Chesapeake fire.jpg
Posted at 5:11 PM, Aug 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-16 17:11:11-04

CHESAPEAKE, Va.-- Chesapeake Firefighters are on the scene of a residential fire early this afternoon in the Hickory section of the City.

Firefighters received a call to the 400 block of Ballahack Road at 1:32 p.m. from an off-duty Chesapeake Fire Lieutenant who lived next door.

Multiple aid units arrived on the scene minutes later to extinguish the fire. Multiple hose lines were used until it was out by 2:10 p.m.

According to officials, the four residents were not home at the time of the fire and their cats were outside of the residence and unharmed. No injuries were reported.

As fire investigators look into the cause, Red Cross is offering assistance to the displaced occupants.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively Hampton Roads

Backpack Blitz: Back-to-school supply drive to help hundreds of local families