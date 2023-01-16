Chesapeake firefighters respond to fire at vacant home

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Sunday night, Chesapeake firefighters responded to a vacant home fire in the city's South Norfolk section.

Firefighters responded just before 8:30 p.m. to the home on Cullen Avenue after getting multiple calls about a house on fire.

According to crews, smoke and flames that could be seen at the right rear corner of the home.

With help from Norfolk crews, Chesapeake firefighters quickly put out the fire in about 20 minutes.

Fire officials said no injuries were reported and no one was displaced because the home is a vacant structure.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.