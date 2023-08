CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake police officers and firefighters are looking for a teen boy who reportedly fell into the water from a train trestle Sunday night, officers say.

CPD officers responded to Back Road near Mt. Pleasant Road just after 7:00 p.m. Sunday after getting a call that the boy had fallen from a train trestle and went into the water.

