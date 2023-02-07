Chesapeake homicide victim identified: Police

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police have identified the man that was shot and killed on Broad Street Sunday evening as 19-year-old Jerome Emmanuel Odom from Chesapeake.

According to Chesapeake police, officers responded to the area of Broad Street and Acorn Street just before 7:00 p.m. Sunday for reports of shots fired in the area.

Police say when they arrived, they found Odom dead in the street and another man that was shot and had run from the scene.

That man was taken to the hospital for treatment, his condition is unknown and there is no suspect information at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation, stay with News 3 for updates.