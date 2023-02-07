Watch Now
News

Actions

Chesapeake homicide victim identified: Police

chesapeake broad st shooting
chesapeake broad st shooting
chesapeake broad st shooting
chesapeake broad st shooting
Posted at 11:00 AM, Feb 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-07 11:00:51-05

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police have identified the man that was shot and killed on Broad Street Sunday evening as 19-year-old Jerome Emmanuel Odom from Chesapeake.

According to Chesapeake police, officers responded to the area of Broad Street and Acorn Street just before 7:00 p.m. Sunday for reports of shots fired in the area.

Police say when they arrived, they found Odom dead in the street and another man that was shot and had run from the scene.

That man was taken to the hospital for treatment, his condition is unknown and there is no suspect information at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation, stay with News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV