Local man arraigned in connection to New Jersey councilwoman's murder

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A local man accused of shooting and killing a New Jersey councilwoman four months ago appeared in court for the first time Wednesday morning.

Rashid Bynum, 28, is charged with first-degree murder and two gun-related charges, which were read to him by a judge during a video arraignment that lasted only a few minutes.

New Jersey prosecutors say Bynum shot and killed Eunice Dwumfour, who was found dead in her car on February 1. Dwumfour served as councilwoman for Sayreville, New Jersey, a borough of Middlesex County.

County prosecutors say they connected Bynum to the crime through cell phone and EZ pass records, in addition to witness reports. It's believed the two knew each other through church.

According to court records, prosecutors aim to extradite Bynum back to New Jersey.

His next court appearance in Chesapeake is scheduled for Friday, June 2 at 10 a.m.