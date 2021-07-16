Chesapeake man charged with felony hit-and-run, 2 counts of murder after police pursuit ends in crash

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A 23-year-old man is facing criminal charges including two murder charges and felony eluding of police after a pursuit ended in a fatal crash in Chesapeake Thursday night.

According to the Chesapeake Police Department, Ishmell Seymore has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder, felony eluding and felony hit-and-run.

At around 6:07 p.m. Thursday, police attempted to stop a dark sedan driving recklessly on I-64 West. The sedan's driver, Seymore, did not stop and took the Greenbrier Parkway exit, where he struck another vehicle in the intersection of Crossways Boulevard and Jarman Road.

Seymore then ran away from the scene on foot and was caught by police in the 600 block of Jarman Road.

The driver of the vehicle Seymore struck was killed on impact, and the vehicle's passenger died at the hospital, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.