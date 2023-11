CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police say a man has died following a Chesapeake shooting that happened on Wednesday.

At around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the 4200 block of Reid Street for reports of gunshots being heard.

When law enforcement arrived, they located Levi Reese III, 37, suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital where he died two days later.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.