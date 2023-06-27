Chesapeake man pleads guilty in federal court for sex trafficking a minor

NORFOLK, Va. — Denzel Akeem Loftin pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to sex trafficking a minor.

According to court documents, in September 32-year-old Loftin began chatting with an undercover law enforcement officer posing as a 17-year-old girl living in Pennsylvania.

Loftin said he was a pimp and proposed that the girl come to Virginia to work for him, according to the US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia (EDVA).

In the next month, Loftin posted advertisements for her on online sex trafficking sites.

In October, the FBI learned of a missing 14-year-old girl from Colorado who had been located in sex trafficking advertisements in the Hampton Roads area.

The US Attorney for EDVA said law enforcement set up a "date" for commercial sex with the 14-year-old and another juvenile, and Loftin was observed with the girl and two other females immediately before the appointment.

One of the other girls he was with was identified as a missing 17-year-old from Missouri.

A review of seized electronic devices showed that Loftin not only sex-trafficked the minor but also engaged in a sexual act himself with the 17-year-old, according to the US Attorney for EDVA.

Loftin is scheduled to be sentenced on November 2.

He faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison, with a maximum penalty of life in prison, although sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties, according to the US Attorney for EDVA.

