FBI looking for more victims in underage sex trafficking investigation

A Hampton Roads man is behind bars after the FBI said he brought women and underage girls into a life of sex trafficking.

The FBI said Denzel Loftin is charged with sex trafficking of a child, but now authorities are concerned there could be more victims.

Court documents show the FBI began its investigation in the summer of 2022, and one of Loftin's victims referred to him as a "Shark Pimp" who "fished" for women on a social website called Tagged. He also advertised women for commercial sex and on escort websites in Hampton Roads.

Loftin frequently stayed at a Motel 6 in Virginia Beach on Euclid Avenue. On Oct. 26, Virginia Beach police were called to the motel for a disturbance. But when they got there, they couldn't locate a victim.

Another alleged victim said she was assaulted by Loftin after he purchased a Greyhound bus for her to move to Hampton Roads, according to court documents. The victim helped authorities build a case.

Authorities said they obtained text messages between Loftin and an FBI officer posing as a 17-year-old. The undercover officer said, “I’m in Pittsburgh.” Loftin then asked the undercover officer if they would be willing to travel to Virginia.

Loftin's attorney, Mary Morgan, denies the claims listed.

"Those are the allegations against him which are very serious. But at this point, those are just allegations," Morgan said.

News 3's Leondra Head spoke to legal analyst and attorney Todd Stone who has no affiliation with this case.

"In this case, this initiated from a complaint about an assault by a victim who was over the age of 18. Then, they set up an undercover operation. So they have evidence, not only from the original complaint but also from the undercover officer," Stone said.

During a recorded conversation with Loftin and an FBI officer posing as a 17-year-old, court documents show he stated he wanted to be her "pimp" and that she would have to give him 100% of her earnings.

Court documents show the FBI officer posing as a 17-year-old met Loftin in the Young Terrace neighborhood in Norfolk, where he was arrested.

Loftin is currently being held in jail on sex trafficking charges.

The FBI is urging anyone who knows more about Loftin's trafficking site to call their office, 757-455-0100.