Chesapeake man sentenced to 7.5 years in prison for possession of firearms, child pornography

Posted at 8:54 PM, Aug 22, 2022
NORFOLK, Va. – A Chesapeake man was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison for possessing firearms as a prohibited person and possession of child pornography.

According to court documents, 49-year-old Kim Joseph Habit, as a person who had been committed to a mental institution, broke the law by possessing an AM-15 rifle and other firearms.

The FBI says they determined that Habit had been purchasing significant quantities of chemicals and other laboratory equipment that could be used to create a destructive device. Agents also obtained evidence that a computer user at the Habit residence was participating in a peer-to-peer file-sharing network through which images of child pornography were downloaded.

On December 14, 2021, they executed a search warrant at his home and found numerous firearms, a box containing components that could be used in combination to create an improvised explosive device, and electronic devices containing images of child pornography.

Habit pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of child pornography on March 30. He was sentenced Monday to 90 months in prison.

To read the full affidavit, click here. (Disclaimer: The details in this document are extremely graphic and may be disturbing to some.)

