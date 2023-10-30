Chesapeake mom is struggling to find care for special needs children

CHESAPEAKE, Va — Changes to medicaid are making it difficult for some parents who have children with disabilities.

Instead of parents getting money, they're having to hire someone qualified, according to the Department of Medical Assistance Services (DMAS).

Rebecca Bryce is a single mom with two specials needs children that require multiple medications a day and lots of doctors visits.

Bryce says this limits what kind of work she can do.

A memo provided by the Department of Medical Assistance Services states that parents were previously given money to be the caregivers of their own children.

"We couldn't find caregivers at the start of the pandemic. They weren't there and still aren't here. Also I personally don't think we can't trust them," said Bryce. "I've even had to have let nurses go because they were engaging in risky lifestyles that put my children at risk."

On Nov. 11, the pandemic program is going away. It will be replaced with another program, and parents will no longer be paid to watch their own kids. Instead, they'll need to find a qualified person to provide specialized care. This person will also need to have experience handling medical and developmental needs.

Bryce says resources are already limited, which makes this all the more challenging.

"Hiring a typical babysitter for typical children will cost a minimum of $15 to $20 an hour," said Bryce.

Bryce said she's been told to actively look for help, but it hasn't gone well

"Parents like me have been putting these ads out and we are being bashed. There are parents in tears getting responses saying, 'I'm sorry minimum wage is $12 an hour and you want us to do what for your child? If you can't afford to have kids..Don't have them,' These are the things we are hearing," said Bryce.

Bryce also says parents have the opportunity to continue being paid caregivers, but it requires training.

"DMAS has told us to go to agencies who then tell us to come work for them for a 40 hour week training. How are we supposed to train to be CNAs [certified nursing assistant] when we don't have care for our kids?" said Bryce.

Bryce says she's put her resume out there for another form of employment so she could pay a qualified person to keep her kids safe, and adequately cared for, "If nothing changes, I would have to keep my first job for it's flexibility, and I would have to get a second job."

