Chesapeake mom still without answers after son killed by gun violence 2 years ago

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Saturday, a Chesapeake mother said she's still living through her worst nightmare, as she reflects on the 2-year anniversary of her son's murder.

The grieving mother continues to plead for the person who pulled the trigger to step up as she still seeks answers.

"I'm faithful that there will be some closure in the case. The sad part though is, even with closure, if there is an arrest to be made, it doesn't change the fact [that] my child is not coming back," said Rebecca Wilson.

September 8, 2021, Wilson told her son, "I love you. Make good choices," as he walked out of the house.

Yet, at the time, she didn't know that would be her last words to him.

"To know that, just a short 4 [or] 5 hours later, he was gone," said Wilson.

Maurice Wilson, also known as "Reese," was 18 when he was shot and killed in Chesapeake on Pacels way.

"He had a passion for so many things in life, from drawing to his art, and his finances. He was very big on trading stocks and bonds and he started going to real estate school" said Wilson.

Now, wishing she can turn back the clock to see her son pursue his dreams, News 3's Kelsey Jones went back to Etheridge Park this weekend.

That's where Wilson held a gun violence awareness eventlast year to remember her son.

"I'm just at a place where I'm so hopeful for justice for Maurice," said Wilson.

Two years later, with no answers on who killed her son and why, she said she's hopeful that she will get a call from police saying that an arrest has been made.

But, in the meantime, she's praying someone will come forward.

"Because it's been two years now, and there hasn't been an arrest made, it scares me that this person may be capable of doing the same thing again," said Wilson.

She hopes others impacted by gun violence and those who are still waiting for justice like her will never give up. She finalized her nonprofit organization, "Rise for Reese," that will help give back to the community.

It's a trait, Wilson said, that her son upheld.

"The reason that we're doing it is because I lost my son to gun violence, but also thinking about the lives that will be changed in the future, based on Maurice's life," said Wilson.

To stay connected, Wilson wears a personalized necklace of her son everywhere she goes, while she also spreads a message to the community.

"If you see something, it's so important to say something," said Wilson.

Wilson's pain is still present, but what's more apparent is her love for her son.

She asks that anyone with information about her son's death will reach out to Chesapeake Police.