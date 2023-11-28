Chesapeake non-profit needs donations to make Christmas merry and bright for Hampton Roads children

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — It's the season of giving and today was Giving Tuesday, a time of year when you pick a non-profit of your choice and donate to it.

Danette Crawford says she's kept lots of moms from making the choice of paying rent or buying Christmas presents because at one point she had to make it too.

"My husband left five days before I gave birth to my daughter," explains Crawford. "I'll never forget those first few Christmases. We didn't have food, we didn't have gifts, we didn't have toys,"

Through the generosity of her community, Crawford says she experienced some holiday magic.

"It's truly the people who make a difference. When you go through it yourself, you don't forget it," said Crawford.

For 34 years she's been paying it forward with her non-profit calledJoy Ministries. Throughout the year, the non-profit provides resources to those in need from food to housing to education and mentoring. But during the holidays, they collect donations for their Holiday of Hope fundraiser.

Money raised from it is used to put on a special event that provides a hot holiday meal and presents to families in need. Last year they helped 2,000 people. However, this year the non-profit says money is a little tight. Crawford says a small donation goes a long way.

"Unfortunately the budget is tighter than it's ever been this year and last year. We've lost grants we used to receive, so we definitely need everybody to pitch in and give," said Crawford.

June Delauney is a long-time donor and a 20-year volunteer. She says it's so important that your donation goes to the right place.

"With this organization, you can go online and see where the money is going," explains Delauney. "I've been donating for twenty years and it makes me feel good when I help out. While it feels good to get, it's even better to give,"

If you do decide to give, you'll get something back. A nice tax break by donating to nonprofits like Joy Ministries. Most importantly, you'll help make someone's holiday very merry and bright.

If you'd like to play Santa Claus for a special family this season, you can donate to Joy Ministries by clicking the link, here.