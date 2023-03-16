Chesapeake nonprofit helps entrepreneur get back on her feet after homelessness

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — According to National Alliance to End Homelessness, more than 5,000 people in Virginia are homeless.

Now ForKids, a nonprofit organization in Chesapeake, is stepping up to provide people with shelter.

Javon Rivera, a mom and entrepreneur, is the definition of "where you start is not where you have to finish." She spent 6 months at the Sokal Place shelter in Chesapeake until she could get back on her feet.

Rivera opened a bakery in 2015 'Sweet Redemption', but when the pandemic hit, she ran into some financial burdens.

"I was very depressed I was going through a lot because I never thought it would be me. I was always the helper, not necessarily someone who needed the help," said Rivera.

After sleeping in her car for a couple of months she reached out to the veteran's hotline for assistance.

"They reached out to ForKids and Forkids reached out to me in a day, by the end of the day they have space for me and my kids," said Rivera.

She says her time at the shelter humbled her, but the only thing that kept her motivated was her children.

"That's all I keep at the top of my head is that they deserve a home," said Rivera.

Thaler McCormick, the CEO of the ForKids organization purpose is to help families break the cycle of homelessness and poverty.

"Mentoring and case management to help people long term of poverty and to be able to be stable," said McCormick.

She mentioned since the pandemic the call volume is high due to a 38% increase in rent locally.

"It's a busy hotline the most we've ever had is about 1,100 calls during the peak of the pandemic," said McCormick.

The shelter has 20 rooms with classrooms and a play area for children.

McCormick said homelessness affects children more than we know.

"When children enter the shelter, they are able to connect with our after-school programs and get immediate assistance," said McCormick.

Although Rivera's storefront is now closed she continues to run the business out of her home and has partnered with huge names in the retail business.

"They reached out to me as their small business for black history month I work with the town center Target and the north military circle Target," said Rivera.

She said she's thankful to the ForKids organization for helping her create a better life for her kids.

"Whatever you needed that they were able to provide they did that," said Rivera.

If you are experiencing homelessness or need assistance with finding housing contact the crisis hotline at 757-587-4202 or click here.