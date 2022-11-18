Chesapeake officer facing 24 counts of possessing child pornography denied bond

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Timothy Newton, an officer at the Chesapeake Police Department, was denied bond on Friday. The judge said Newton poses a risk to the community.

At the hearing, prosecutors said the child porn charges stemmed from a sexual assault allegation. It is unclear who that child was, but outside of court, Newton’s attorney said it was not one of Newton’s children.

Prosecutors also said as they continued investigating, more child pornography images and bestiality were found on his devices.

While the details of these images and videos are too graphic to outline, all of them contained children involved in sexual activities.

Newton’s mother and wife were present in court. Both testified in support of him, with his mother stating that she could disable her home’s internet access if he lived with her while out on bond.

According to the Chesapeake Police Department, Newton is suspended without pay.