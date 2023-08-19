Chesapeake officer struck by car, injured during traffic stop

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A woman is in custody after an officer was struck by a vehicle during a traffic stop on South Military Highway near Bainbridge Boulevard around 2:30 a.m. on August 19.

The Chesapeake officer stopped a vehicle, and while talking with the driver, another vehicle crashed into the police vehicle and struck the officer, according to Chesapeake police.

The officer has serious injuries and was transported to the hospital. The driver and passenger of the vehicle that struck the officer were both transported to a hospital for minor injuries.

