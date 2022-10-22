Watch Now
Chesapeake Police arrest man after he barricaded himself Saturday

Posted at 4:17 PM, Oct 22, 2022
CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Saturday, Chesapeake Police officers arrested a man after he barricaded himself.

According to CPD, officers responded to a business just before Noon Saturday on Campostella Road.

Officers found a man, who has not been identified, that had active arrest warrants.

According to police, the man locked himself in a room and refused to come out.

CPD officials told News 3 the Chesapeake Police SWAT Team and Negotiations Team responded due to information that the man was possible armed.

During negotiations, officers said the man surrendered without any additional issues.

