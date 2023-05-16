Watch Now
Chesapeake police investigate overnight shooting that injured 1 woman

Posted at 3:06 PM, May 16, 2023
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 800 block of Canal Drive around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers responded to the scene in reference to several subjects who were outside in a parking lot arguing.

Police say prior to their arrival, part of the group left the scene and fired several gun shots.

When officers arrived, they located an adult woman still at the business who had been shot and injured.

The woman was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, according to Chesapeake police.

This is an ongoing investigation.

