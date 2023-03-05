Chesapeake police investigating car crash, shooting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police say they are investigating after a call came in around 1:41 Sunday morning for gunshots heard in the area of Canal Drive and George Washington Highway.

Another call came in around the same time for a car that crashed on Canal Drive near Cox Avenue, according to Chesapeake police.

Officers say when then arrived to the scene on Canal Drive and George Washington Highway, they found a business that was damaged by gunshots. No one at the business was injured, according to police.

Chesapeake police say there were two adult men in the car that crashed on Canal Drive near Cox Avenue.

According to police, one man had a "possible gun shot wound" that is life-threatening. Police say the other man in the car had non-life-threatening injuries related to the crash. Both men were transported to the hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation.

