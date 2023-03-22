Chesapeake police train K-9 to seek out electronics during investigations

CHESAPEAKE, Va.— Chesapeake Police Department officers are using K-9's to locate electronic evidence during investigations.

Quincy, the labrador retriever, started his tour in January 2023. He uses his sense of smell to locate memory cards.

The dog has been trained to seek out any technological devices from an SD card to a cell phone. Detectives often need help locating devices to gather information connected to cybercrimes like child pornography.

To date, the K-9 has been successful in executing nine search warrants. That's about one search warrant a week.

Detective Jennifer Rider, Quincy's partner, says he also serves as a support animal to victims during search warrants.

"He is crossed trained to comfort live victims that we may come across in any type of search warrant or human trafficking, Rider said. "He actually did that the other day on one of our search warrants and helped calm someone."

Chesapeake police tell News 3 Quincy can find anything that is buried, in between walls or underneath objects.

If you have a tip or any information about a cybercrime contact (757) -382-625.