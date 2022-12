CHESAPEAKE, Va. - According to City of Chesapeake officials, Chesapeake Police are on scene at Greenbrier Mall.

City officials tweeted this just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

City officials said this is not an active shooter situation, and there are no injuries or fatalities.

News 3 is told the mall is being evacuated as a precaution.

City officials are asking people to avoid the area at this time.

