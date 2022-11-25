Chesapeake Police release note from Walmart shooter, say he bought gun morning of attack

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police in Chesapeake released an update Friday morning that included a self-described "Death Note" from Walmart shooter Andre Bing.

In the note, Bing opens by saying, "Sorry God I have failed you" before going into detail about how, in his mind, his coworkers were plotting against him and "lacked intelligence."

He also claimed his phone was hacked and that it stole his dignity. Bing ended the note by saying, "My God forgive me for what I am going to do..."

According to the release, investigators discovered the note on Bing's phone during a forensic analysis.

News 3 has chosen to not publish the full note out of respect for victims' families and the Chesapeake community.

Police also revealed the gun used in the attack was a 9mm handgun purchased legally in a store on Tuesday morning. Bing would go on to carry out the shooting at 10:12 p.m. on Tuesday, killing six people and wounding four others, before police say he turned the gun on himself.

At the end of the update, police said two remained in the hospital with injuries. One patient is still in critical condition, while the other is in fair condition.

