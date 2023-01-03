Watch Now
Chesapeake police search for woman missing since November

Mary Goetz and model of minivan
Chesapeake Police Department
Mary Goetz and model of minivan
Posted at 11:09 AM, Jan 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-03 11:09:19-05

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake police are searching for 59-year-old Mary Goetz.

Family contacted Chesapeake police on November 25 saying Goetz was last seen leaving her mother's house on November 2 and never returned.

Police say Goetz's 2002 Ford Windstar minivan was last seen on November 25 in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina on Old Farm Road S and Gregory Drive.

Goetz suffers from mental illness.

If you've seen Goetz or a 2002 Ford Windstar with Pennsylvania tags DXB-7715 contact Chesapeake Police.

