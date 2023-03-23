Chesapeake Public Schools launches new ID system to track students in an effort to increase safety

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Chesapeake Public Schools is testing out a new student identification system in an effort to increase school safety.

Each student has their own ID card and he or she will scan it as they enter and exit a school bus.

District spokesperson Richard Babb said soon, parents will receive an e-mail showing that their child was on a particular bus. The students will also use the cards to buy lunch and check out books at the school library.

Babb said the pilot program is in place at Norfolk Highlands Primary. If school officials find that it’s a successful use of resources, they’ll expand the system to other elementary schools, as well as middle and high schools, in Chesapeake.

News 3 will be visiting Norfolk Highlands Primary to see the new system in use and will update this story with more information.