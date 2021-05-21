Watch
News

Actions

Chesapeake Public Schools partners with Rite-Aid, health department to host after-school vaccination clinics

items.[0].image.alt
Kimi Stevens, Chesapeake Health Department
Robert Sander, Principal of Camelot Elementary School, receives a COVID-19 vaccination.
Chesapeake vaccines.jpg
Posted at 7:50 PM, May 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-21 19:50:16-04

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Chesapeake Public Schools is partnering with Rite-Aid and the Chesapeake Health Department to host a handful of after-school COVID-19 vaccination clinics next week.

Starting Monday, May 24, the after-school clinics will offer first doses of the Pfizer vaccine to students age 12 and older, parents and employees. Students age 12-17 must have a parent or guardian present to receive their vaccine.

Participation in these clinics is voluntary. Anyone who wishes to get vaccinated must adhere to COVID-19 mitigation protocols including wearing a mask, maintaining six feet physical distance and completing a temperature screening when arriving at the clinic.

All participants must bring the following information with them:

*If you do not have insurance, you will need to provide your Social Security number at the time of service. There is no charge to the patient or the district for the COVID-19 vaccine, but the school district is required to gather this information per the Department of Health. No one will be denied the vaccine if not insured.

Related: Hampton City Schools hosting student vaccination clinic at Coliseum until June 19

You are asked to use the school district's online vaccination appointment reservation site to reserve an appointment time at any of the vaccination sites.

All clinics will be offered from 4-8 p.m. at the following sites and dates:

Monday, May 24

  • Grassfield High School
  • Deep Creek High School
  • Hickory High School
  • Oscar Smith High School

Wednesday, May 26

  • Western Branch High School
  • Indian River High School

Thursday, May 27

  • Great Bridge High School

More information is available in the District News section of CPS' homepage.

Click here for our full COVID vaccination guide.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections