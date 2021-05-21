Hampton City Schools hosting student vaccination clinic at Coliseum until June 19

HAMPTON, Va. - For the next month, Hampton City Schools will host a vaccination clinic for students in the school district.

The clinics will be held at the Hampton Coliseum Monday through Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. until Saturday, June 19.

Students 12 years and older will be eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine at the clinic. Parents and guardians must accompany their children while they're getting their vaccine.

In order to receive a second dose at the Coliseum clinic, the first dose should be taken no later than Saturday, May 29. If your student receives their first dose after May 29, you will need to find another vaccination clinic.

While the clinic takes walk-ins, appointments are encouraged. Click here to register.

The Hampton Coliseum is located at 1000 Coliseum Drive.

