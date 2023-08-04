Chesapeake Regional Healthcare, Cigna Healthcare reach agreement

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Regional Healthcare and Cigna Healthcare have agreed on terms regarding reimbursement rates and services.

The newly negotiated contract allows members covered by Cigna Healthcare’s employer-sponsored insurance plan to receive services at all Chesapeake Regional Healthcare locations and practices, according to Chesapeake Regional Healthcare.

The two parties have been negotiating terms of the contract since January, according to Chesapeake Regional Health. The new two-year agreement is effective through July 31, 2025.