Watch Now
News

Actions

Chesapeake Regional Healthcare, Cigna Healthcare reach agreement

hospital-doctor-generic.png
Canva
hospital-doctor-generic.png
Posted at 6:09 PM, Aug 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-04 18:09:43-04

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Regional Healthcare and Cigna Healthcare have agreed on terms regarding reimbursement rates and services.

The newly negotiated contract allows members covered by Cigna Healthcare’s employer-sponsored insurance plan to receive services at all Chesapeake Regional Healthcare locations and practices, according to Chesapeake Regional Healthcare.

Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield

News

Anthem, Mid-Atlantic Women's Care agree on terms allowing many to keep OBGYNs

Angela Bohon
2:11 PM, Jul 31, 2023

The two parties have been negotiating terms of the contract since January, according to Chesapeake Regional Health. The new two-year agreement is effective through July 31, 2025.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV