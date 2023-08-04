Chesapeake Regional Healthcare, Cigna Healthcare reach agreement

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Regional Healthcare and Cigna Healthcare have agreed on terms regarding reimbursement rates and services.
The newly negotiated contract allows members covered by Cigna Healthcare’s employer-sponsored insurance plan to receive services at all Chesapeake Regional Healthcare locations and practices, according to Chesapeake Regional Healthcare.
News
Anthem, Mid-Atlantic Women's Care agree on terms allowing many to keep OBGYNs
2:11 PM, Jul 31, 2023
The two parties have been negotiating terms of the contract since January, according to Chesapeake Regional Health. The new two-year agreement is effective through July 31, 2025.