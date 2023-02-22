Chesapeake resident wins contest, creates new recipe for Jose Cuervo

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Deron Cassell, a Portsmouth native and Chesapeake resident, took home the grand prize of $50 thousand and created Jose Cuervo's new margarita recipe after winning Joe Cuervo's Margarita Shake-Up contest!

Cassell entered the contest last year and his margarita recipe, Tropical Paradise, will now be sold as a Jose Cuervo ready-to-drink margarita in stores nationwide.

Tropical Paradise is a flavor combination of mangoes, peach, strawberry, pineapple and orange juice. Cassell says the inspiration comes from popular flavors in his household.

Margarita enthusiasts nationwide will be able to compete to see if their personal margarita recipe would make it to store shelves as the Margarita Shake-Up contest returns for National Margarita Day, February 22.

Cassell gave advice for other entrants saying, "to go with your gut. Don't hesitate to put your flavors in there. It's a real contest. Put how you feel."