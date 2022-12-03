Chesapeake residents displaced, one injured, after house fire in the Camelot section

Residents have been displaced after a fire damaged a home.

The Chesapeake Fire Department responded to a fire around 11:17 a.m., in the 800 block of Parapet Road, in the Camelot section of the City.

Firefighters arrived on-scene within minutes to find an active fire and heavy smoke coming from the rear of the home.

Firefighters deployed hose lines and contained the fire to the kitchen area of the home, officials say.

The fire was marked under-control at 11:40 a.m.

According to officials, the cause of the fire has been determined as accidental.

One resident on-scene was injured and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening burns.

Residents of the home, 2 adults and 1 child, are now displaced and the Red Cross has been contacted to assist with lodging.