Chesapeake School Board decides not to require students to wear masks in classrooms starting in 2022

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Students who attend Chesapeake Public Schools will not be required to wear masks in the building starting January 3, 2022.

This comes after the Chesapeake School Board voted 5 to 3 on Monday night.

District spokesperson Richard Babb wrote in a statement, “The School Board voted to make masks for students, vaccines, and testing for student-athletes optional beginning January 3, 2022. Masks will continue to be required on all school buses, as per the federal requirements. Employees and visitors will continue to wear masks inside school buildings.”

During the meeting, board member Christie New Craig stated, “I think we really need to take a hard look at our kids and see the destruction that this has caused. Not just on children but parents, teachers, staff.”

As one might expect, the decision is getting a mixed reaction.

Some parents told News 3 they are excited and happy to let their children have freedom.

One mother in favor of the mask mandate says she’s considering taking her 4-year-old out of the public school system because she’s concerned for his safety.