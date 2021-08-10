Chesapeake School Board hears both sides of renewed debate on masks in schools

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Monday night brought a renewed debate on wearing masks in Chesapeake Public Schools days after Gov. Ralph Northam said a new Virginia law requires school districts to follow CDC guidelines.

The CDC recommends universal mask wearing, but CPS is one of only a couple districts that currently has a policy where they are optional.

School superintendent Dr. Jared Cotton released his strategic plan on masks at Monday’s school board meeting, and for now parents will continue to choose whether or not to mask their kids.

Parents on both sides of the mask debate argued they know what’s best for their child.

“We trust you and now it’s time to trust you with the life of our children,” said one parent.

Another added, “We have the fundamental right to make the decisions… our fundamental rights cannot be taken away.”

With classes about to start in a couple weeks, school leaders are continuing to recommend masks but are not requiring them inside the classroom.

The renewed debate comes days after a new state law for in-person instruction was put in the spotlight, requiring school districts to follow CDC guidelines that currently recommend masks in classrooms.

But some parents argue the legislation’s wording is open to interpretation and is not specifically calling for a mask mandate.

“I am calling you to stand for the children regardless of Richmond, regardless of mandates,” said Paul Harding, who’s against the mandate.

“SB 1303 was effective on July 1. July 22, he says local school boards, ‘Do as you will.’ August 5, somebody changes it. This is political, and our children are not political pawns,” said Aspen Nolette, a parent of three.

Others made emotional pleas to the board to reverse its June decision for optional mask wearing and instead follow the law.

“Please, please uphold CDC [guidelines] … please vote to require masks in school for the upcoming school year,” said parent Kathryn Kain.

Many parents citing the Delta variant as the reason to make masks mandatory.

Parents who do not want their kids masked will need to submit an opt-out form to the school’s health advisor.

There were more than 50 speakers at Monday night’s meeting, a majority of them voicing their opinion on masks.

News 3 spoke with Dr. Cotton before the meeting wrapped and asked if that policy skirts the law.

“Our board does talk to legal counsel to get advice on several issues, and of course you would need to talk to board members if you want to get some additional information on that, but again, the board typically does consult with legal counsel when making important decisions, and they're well aware that if there are concerns about issues like this, they do ask their legal counsel to provide advice,” he said. “I can't speak on specific advice that's been provided, but again, boards typically check with their legal counsel and decisions like this.”

There will be more information at next school board meeting on August 23.

While masks remain remain optional, the superintendent says that could change if there is state mandate from the governor.

